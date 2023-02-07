Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Women, girls at risk, police warn, with expected move to Winnipeg by convicted sex offender

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 4:04 pm
Curtis Leroy George.
Curtis Leroy George. Winnipeg Police/Submitted photo

Police are warning about a convicted sex-offender considered a high-risk to reoffend against women and girls. He is expected to live in Winnipeg after his release from prison this week.

Curtis Leroy George, 31, was released from his most recent stint in prison Tuesday after serving more than 300 days for committing an indecent act in front of a woman and her young daughter.

Read more: High-risk, violent sex offender released from Headingley on Sunday, expected to live in Winnipeg

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

Police say George has a lengthy record “for committing violent and sexual offences that includes…offences committed against females who are strangers to him.”

His criminal record dates back more than a decade, and includes convictions for criminal harassment, sexual assault, sexual interference involving a minor.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography'
Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography

In 2018, George was sentenced to two years for stalking, following and exposing himself to a woman over a long period around her workplace and nearby buildings.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In 2011, he was convicted of five counts of sexual assault in connection with random attacks on women walking or jogging.

That same year, he was also convicted of sexual interference with a 13-year-old girl and assaulting a female corrections officer.

George was also previously convicted for assault in connection with attacks against women.

Police said George is subject to conditions linked to three separate probation orders, which expire on various dates, including participating in sexual offender counselling until May 2023.

Curtis Leroy George
Curtis Leroy George. Winnipeg Police Service

Until January 2024 George is banned from a number of locations in downtown Winnipeg, including Portage Place, City Place, Canada Life Centre, or the skywalk that connects all of those buildings.

He’s also prohibited from being within 10 metres of 345 Graham Ave. and from the City Place parkade.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: High-risk sex offender with violent past back in Winnipeg, police say

Read next: Woman found breathing in N.Y. funeral home after being declared dead hours earlier

Further restrictions in place until February 2025 ban George from contacting or communicating, directly or indirectly, anyone under the age of 16 without approval from probation services.

Anyone with information about George is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at t 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeManitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender UnitWinnipeg sex offenderCurtis Leroy GeorgeConvictged Sex Offender
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers