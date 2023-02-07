Women, girls at risk, police warn, with expected move to Winnipeg by convicted sex offender

Police are warning about a convicted sex-offender considered a high-risk to reoffend against women and girls. He is expected to live in Winnipeg after his release from prison this week.
Curtis Leroy George, 31, was released from his most recent stint in prison Tuesday after serving more than 300 days for committing an indecent act in front of a woman and her young daughter.
Police say George has a lengthy record “for committing violent and sexual offences that includes…offences committed against females who are strangers to him.”
His criminal record dates back more than a decade, and includes convictions for criminal harassment, sexual assault, sexual interference involving a minor.
In 2018, George was sentenced to two years for stalking, following and exposing himself to a woman over a long period around her workplace and nearby buildings.
In 2011, he was convicted of five counts of sexual assault in connection with random attacks on women walking or jogging.
That same year, he was also convicted of sexual interference with a 13-year-old girl and assaulting a female corrections officer.
George was also previously convicted for assault in connection with attacks against women.
Police said George is subject to conditions linked to three separate probation orders, which expire on various dates, including participating in sexual offender counselling until May 2023.
Until January 2024 George is banned from a number of locations in downtown Winnipeg, including Portage Place, City Place, Canada Life Centre, or the skywalk that connects all of those buildings.
He’s also prohibited from being within 10 metres of 345 Graham Ave. and from the City Place parkade.
Further restrictions in place until February 2025 ban George from contacting or communicating, directly or indirectly, anyone under the age of 16 without approval from probation services.
Anyone with information about George is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at t 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.
