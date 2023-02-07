Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for Innisfil and area Tuesday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 9:11 am
FILE. Icy roads and freezing rain. View image in full screen
FILE. Icy roads and freezing rain. Global News

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the Dufferin and Innisfil area Tuesday morning.

The warning is also in effect for Orangeville, Grand Valley, Southern Dufferin County, Shelburne, Mansfield, and Northern Dufferin County.

The weather agency warns freezing rain may lead to untreated surfaces like roads, parking lots, and walkways becoming icy or slippery.

The weather agency said the freezing rain will move through the area Tuesday morning, with rising temperatures leading to the end of the freezing rain later Tuesday morning.

People are advised to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas and be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

