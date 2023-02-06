1 dead, 1 in critical condition after collision near Mount Forest, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A collision near Mount Forest, Ont., has left one person dead and another in critical condition, police say.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, police in Wellington County were alerted to a collision on Highway 6, south of Mount Forest.

Ontario Provincial Police said that two SUVs collided, injuring both drivers. A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was airlifted to a trauma centre. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.