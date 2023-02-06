1 dead, 1 in critical condition after collision near Mount Forest, Ont.

A collision near Mount Forest, Ont., has left one person dead and another in critical condition, police say.
At around 1 p.m. on Monday, police in Wellington County were alerted to a collision on Highway 6, south of Mount Forest.
Ontario Provincial Police said that two SUVs collided, injuring both drivers. A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
Read more: Guelph man charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision
Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below
The driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was airlifted to a trauma centre. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
Comments