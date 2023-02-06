Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after collision near Mount Forest, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 9:34 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A collision near Mount Forest, Ont., has left one person dead and another in critical condition, police say.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, police in Wellington County were alerted to a collision on Highway 6, south of Mount Forest.

Ontario Provincial Police said that two SUVs collided, injuring both drivers. A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph man charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision

Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

The driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was airlifted to a trauma centre. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceSUVWellington CountyHighway 6orngeMount Forest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers