Police make 2nd arrest in relation to Calgary Christmas Day shooting

Police have arrested a second man in relation to a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Calgary’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood.

On Feb. 1, investigators arrested a man in Edmonton.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, the identity of the man will not be made public,” The Calgary Police Service said in a release.

In early January, police also arrested and charged 21-year-old Seam Ghebremeskel in relation to the fatal shooting.

Police continue their efforts to locate 22-year-old Yosief Hagos, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in relation to Samuel Welday Haile.

Hagos was last seen in Red Deer on Dec. 25, 2022, and is believed to have been transported to Edmonton.

He is described as 5-foot-11, approximately 140 pounds with a slim build.

“Members of the public, in both Red Deer and Edmonton, may have information related to the whereabouts of Hagos, and we want to work with them to locate him,” CPS said. “However, if anyone is attempting to assist Hagos in evading police, we are equally committed to holding them responsible.”

Police advise anyone who comes across Hagos to exercise caution, as he is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Instead, people are asked to report any sightings to 911.

Anyone with information about Hagos’ whereabouts is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.