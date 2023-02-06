Icy roads cause 3-vehicle pileup on Manitoba highway, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say icy road conditions contributed to a three-vehicle crash in the RM of West St. Paul Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the crash on Highway 9 at 6:10 a.m., where they found two SUVs and a pickup truck at the scene.

According to police, the truck was headed south on the highway, when a tire got stuck in an ice rut, turning the truck into oncoming traffic and into one of the SUVs, which then hit the second SUV.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident, while three others had minor injuries.