Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. man found dead after police try to execute search warrant, SiRT investigating

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Feb 3'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Feb 3
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Feb. 3, 2023.

New Brunswick RCMP say a man died after members responded to a firearms complaint in Rivière-Verte, and the matter has been referred to the independent police watchdog to review.

According to a release from RCMP, officers and members of the emergency response team were called to a camp in Rivière-Verte, which is a village in Edmundston. Officers said they were there to execute a search warrant in relation to a firearms complaint.

Read more: Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter’s guns

Read next: U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean

“While approaching the camp, gunshots were heard and fired from the camp towards the attending officers. No officers were injured from the gunshots,” RCMP said.

Trending Now

Once RCMP entered the camp, they found the body of a 37-year-old man who was from the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“Following further review of the events, the New Brunswick RCMP has referred the incident to the Nova Scotia SiRT for an independent investigation,” RCMP noted.

SiRT, or Serious Incident Response Team, is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police and is independent of police and government.

RCMPNew Brunswick RCMPPolicingSIRTNB RCMPSerious Incident Response TeamNova Scotia Serious Incident Response TeamNova Scotia SiRTdeath police response
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers