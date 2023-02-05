N.B. man found dead after police try to execute search warrant, SiRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a man died after members responded to a firearms complaint in Rivière-Verte, and the matter has been referred to the independent police watchdog to review.

According to a release from RCMP, officers and members of the emergency response team were called to a camp in Rivière-Verte, which is a village in Edmundston. Officers said they were there to execute a search warrant in relation to a firearms complaint.

“While approaching the camp, gunshots were heard and fired from the camp towards the attending officers. No officers were injured from the gunshots,” RCMP said.

Once RCMP entered the camp, they found the body of a 37-year-old man who was from the community.

“Following further review of the events, the New Brunswick RCMP has referred the incident to the Nova Scotia SiRT for an independent investigation,” RCMP noted.

SiRT, or Serious Incident Response Team, is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police and is independent of police and government.