Celebration of life for Gino Odjick to begin at 2 p.m.

A celebration of life ceremony is being held Saturday afternoon for Vancouver Canucks folk hero Wayne (Gino) Odjick hosted by the Musqueam Indian Band.

Global BC will have live coverage of the service on BC1 and in this article starting at 2 p.m.

Odjick, one of the most beloved players in Canucks history, died at the age of 52 on Jan. 15.

In 2014, Odjick has diagnosed with amyloidosis, a disease he says attacked his organs and his heart.

Odjick played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after being selected in the 1990 entry draft before he was traded to the New York Islanders

Former Canuck Cliff Ronning remembers teammate Gino Odjick

The former enforcer had 64 goals and 73 assists in 605 NHL games. Odjick was a key member of the 1994 Canucks Stanley Cup finalist team, playing 10 games in the playoffs for the team that lost a physical seven-game series to the New York Rangers.

Odjick also did a lot of community work.

His charity work started the moment he arrived in Vancouver. He had a focus on Indigenous charity work within the province.

Odjick’s number on the Canucks, 29, was his father’s residential school number. He wore it to honour his dad.

