Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Celebration of life for Gino Odjick to begin at 2 p.m.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 1:19 pm
A celebration of life ceremony for Gino Odjick will be held on Saturday. View image in full screen
A celebration of life ceremony for Gino Odjick will be held on Saturday. Global News

A celebration of life ceremony is being held Saturday afternoon for Vancouver Canucks folk hero Wayne (Gino) Odjick hosted by the Musqueam Indian Band.

Global BC will have live coverage of the service on BC1 and in this article starting at 2 p.m.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks fan favourite, Wayne ‘Gino’ Odjick, dies at 52

Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?

Odjick, one of the most beloved players in Canucks history, died at the age of 52 on Jan. 15.

In 2014, Odjick has diagnosed with amyloidosis, a disease he says attacked his organs and his heart.

Odjick played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens.

Story continues below advertisement

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after being selected in the 1990 entry draft before he was traded to the New York Islanders

Click to play video: 'Former Canuck Cliff Ronning remembers teammate Gino Odjick'
Former Canuck Cliff Ronning remembers teammate Gino Odjick

The former enforcer had 64 goals and 73 assists in 605 NHL games. Odjick was a key member of the 1994 Canucks Stanley Cup finalist team, playing 10 games in the playoffs for the team that lost a physical seven-game series to the New York Rangers.

Odjick also did a lot of community work.

His charity work started the moment he arrived in Vancouver. He had a focus on Indigenous charity work within the province.

Odjick’s number on the Canucks, 29, was his father’s residential school number. He wore it to honour his dad.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Push grows for Canucks Ring honour for Gino Odjick'
Push grows for Canucks Ring honour for Gino Odjick
Related News
NHLVancouverVancouver CanucksCanucksCelebration of LifeGino OdjickMusqueam Indian BandCanucks deathVancouver heroWayne Gino Odjick
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers