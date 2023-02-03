Ottawa food banks struggling to keep up with demand amid funding crunch

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa community organization says it is struggling to meet demand for its food program, and will need to cut back its services if it can’t secure more funding.

With COVID-19 supports drying up and food prices skyrocketing, the Caldwell Family Centre is just one group pleading for more support from governments.

“Before COVID, we were doing 85 meals a day. Now, we’re doing 500 to 600 meals a day. There’s a big difference. We need more help, keeping in mind all the food safety,” said Marilyn Matheson, the organization’s executive director.

During the pandemic, the centre was able to secure emergency funding from various sources, including from the Ontario government.

But its support from a provincial COVID-19 relief fund ended in December. And many other organizations are expecting money to stop flowing next month.

Matheson said in an interview that many people the organization serves will be in trouble if it can’t secure more funding.

The municipal government is another major source of funds. But though its support has remained steady, those dollars aren’t stretching nearly as far, Matheson said.

“We’re still trying to get funding from the city. We’re in negotiations, but if we don’t get an influx of money soon, we may have to look at closing other programs,” she said.

The City of Ottawa says that the amount of money going toward community services has remained consistent, and its 2023 draft budget projects spending the same amount in the coming fiscal year.

Others working in the sector fear that’s not enough.

Rachael Wilson, the CEO of the Ottawa Food Bank, says that the number of people seeking support from food banks has increased by 27 per cent.

The food bank provides resources to the Caldwell Family Centre and other agencies in Ottawa, and Wilson said that additional funding will be critical to their ability to meet the moment.

“Without that funding, they’re having to cut back,” she said.

“They’re having to do more with less, and that’s right across the whole network in Ottawa.”

Wilson said that since a new city council is in place after municipal elections last fall, she is hopeful there will be more conversations about boosting local charitable organizations _ though she said those aren’t really happening yet.

She noted that food banks are no longer just about food. They provide resources to other organizations and referrals to other services.

“We’re a critical part of people’s poverty reduction response, but we just are not treated as such,” she said.