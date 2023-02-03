Menu

19-year-old identified as deceased driver in fatal south London, Ont. collision

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 2:28 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police have identified the deceased driver in a fatal collision in the south end of the city earlier this week as 19-year-old Chloe Elizabeth MacKenzie of London, Ont.

On Wednesday at 7:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Bostwick Road.

Investigators said five people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they are sending their condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

