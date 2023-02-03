Menu

Canada

Councillors vote down controversial proposed tobogganing ban in Oshawa, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 2:07 pm
Kids go tobogganing at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. A proposal to ban tobogganing at all but two municipal parks in a city east of Toronto is drawing criticism from lawyers who say the plan won’t boost safety but could limit access to the popular winter pastime. View image in full screen
Kids go tobogganing at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. A proposal to ban tobogganing at all but two municipal parks in a city east of Toronto is drawing criticism from lawyers who say the plan won’t boost safety but could limit access to the popular winter pastime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A city east of Toronto has voted down a proposal to ban tobogganing on all but two hills after public pushback.

Oshawa city councillor Brian Nicholson, who spoke out against the proposed ban, says city staff will instead look to remove hazards where possible and use existing powers to post signs banning sleds on the most dangerous hills.

The proposed ban was part of a set of recommendations drafted by staff after the city’s insurer identified a number of risks associated with popular tobogganing hills.

But Nicholson called the recommendations an overreaction to the insurer’s report with no public support.

Councillor Derek Giberson says the city must do something to address the insurer’s concerns, but he’s confident it can be done without a ban.

A number of cities, including Toronto, post signs to indicate where tobogganing is prohibited under local bylaws and have a list of hills inspected regularly by staff.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

