County of Frontenac, Ont. seeks business feedback through new survey

The County of Frontenac, Ont., is looking to hear from businesses to help with economic development in the county.

The Frontenac Business Survey is open to anyone who operates a business within the County of Frontenac.

“The annual Business Survey helps us to better understand the economic climate in Frontenac County,” said Richard Allen, manager of economic development. “Knowing as much as we can about business conditions, as they change, helps inform the various programs we run to support and celebrate our region’s growth.”

Survey questions are mostly about overall business operations in 2022. The business survey is open until Feb. 28. It takes about 20 minutes complete.

You can complete the survey online.

