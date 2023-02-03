Ex-London, Ont. teacher to be sentenced Feb. 8 for sexual exploitation, child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Dustin Epp, the former Oakridge Secondary School teacher who pleaded guilty last year to charges including sexual exploitation and voyeurism, will return to London, Ont., for sentencing next week.

The 48-year-old former physics and computer science teacher made a brief court appearance by video on Friday from Sudbury jail and was given a Feb. 8 sentencing date.

Epp has been in the northern Ontario city since he was arrested early last week after skipping a scheduled sentencing hearing last month.

After pleading guilty in October 2022 to sexual exploitation, voyeurism, possessing child pornography and making child pornography, Epp was to be sentenced on Jan. 17, however, he was a no-show in court and a bench warrant was issued.

London police also issued a missing person report, saying they were concerned for his welfare after Epp left a cryptic post on his Facebook page.

“Day 1,096,” the post began. “#reviews #earth 1974-2023. it was a tough load-in, not going to lie. but earth girls are beautiful! 10/10.

“((goodbye, everyone! enjoy the game, and have fun. thanks for listening and not existing. im off to see the wizard…)))”

Epp was located by police six days later in Sudbury, more than five hours north of London. He will be returned to London for his sentencing, and indicated last week that he does not have a lawyer and plans to represent himself.

During his Jan. 27 appearance, assistant Crown attorney Meredith Gardiner informed the court that Epp would face an additional charge of failing to comply for not appearing in court for his original sentencing.

“I need to also put Mr. Epp on notice that given that he did not follow through with the negotiated joint submission, and failed to attend court in order to appear for and be sentenced for the matter in accordance with our agreement, the Crown is no longer bound by the terms of the joint submission,” Gardiner added.

“I would encourage him to obtain legal advice with respect to that.”

In addition to the criminal proceedings, Epp is also named in a $2.8-million civil suit filed by the victim, a former student of Epp’s, on Jan. 16.

In the statement of claim, it’s alleged that in or about late December 2019, for a period of one month, Epp groomed the plaintiff, then 17, and after earning her trust, sexually abused her.

Epp, the claim alleges, “would often ask the Plaintiff to engage in activities alone with Epp and often outside of the school grounds.” It’s alleged Epp “filmed and/or photographed,” the activities, including sexual intercourse, the statement of claim says.

“Throughout the period of time that the aforementioned abuse was occurring, Epp used his position of authority, trust and threats, to foster a relationship with the Plaintiff, and to ensure the Plaintiff did not tell anyone about the behaviours in which they had engaged in,” the statement of claim reads.

“Epp continued to teach, supervise and mentor to the Plaintiff during this time.”

The allegations in the statement of claim have not been proven in court.

The Thames Valley District School Board is also named as a defendant in the statement of claim, which alleges the acts occurred on premises owned or controlled by Epp and/or the board.

The board, the statement of claim alleges, was “negligent and failed in its duty to the Plaintiff,” in that it, among other things, “failed to recognize the pattern of behaviour that Epp was engaging in with certain students,” and “failed to make available an adequate reporting system for students” when it came to incidents of abuse.

“The Plaintiff pleads that Epp was, as a result of his position with the School Board, allowed to use the facilities owned by the School Board where the aforementioned behaviours and activities occurred to gain access to the Plaintiff,” the statement of claim reads.

“He was afforded an opportunity to foster a trusting relationship with the Plaintiff and engage in the aforementioned behaviours for a considerable period of time without getting caught. The School Board thereby put the Plaintiff at risk of being abused by Epp.”

— with files from Andrew Graham and Amy Simon

