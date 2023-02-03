Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 3

See more sharing options

The U Prairie Challenge, donations for dogs with cancer, and your morning weather update.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

USask Huskies talk about the importance of the U Prairie Challenge

Sophie Lawlor with the USask women’s hockey team talks about the competitive spirit created by the U Prairie Challenge.

Head coach Steve Kook talks about the upcoming weekend games and fighting for a home playoff spot.

Lawlor said it’s nice to have something to go, noting students often get too wrapped up in their schoolwork.

Saskatoon’s Pet Planet teams up with cancer foundation for dogs

Vivian Fan with the Western College for Veterinary Medicine talks about the importance of Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation.

For every $8 donated to Kali’s Wish, Pet Planet donates a Kong dog toy.

Fan says initiatives like this bring awareness to veterinary care, specifically cancer therapy.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 3

Warmer weather incoming — Emily-May Simmonds has what you need to know in your Friday, Feb. 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.