Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 3

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 3'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 3
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Feb. 3.

The U Prairie Challenge, donations for dogs with cancer, and your morning weather update.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

USask Huskies talk about the importance of the U Prairie Challenge

Sophie Lawlor with the USask women’s hockey team talks about the competitive spirit created by the U Prairie Challenge.

Head coach Steve Kook talks about the upcoming weekend games and fighting for a home playoff spot.

Lawlor said it’s nice to have something to go, noting students often get too wrapped up in their schoolwork.

Click to play video: 'USask Huskies talk about the importance of the U Prairie Challenge'
USask Huskies talk about the importance of the U Prairie Challenge

Saskatoon’s Pet Planet teams up with cancer foundation for dogs

Vivian Fan with the Western College for Veterinary Medicine talks about the importance of Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation.

For every $8 donated to Kali’s Wish, Pet Planet donates a Kong dog toy.

Fan says initiatives like this bring awareness to veterinary care, specifically cancer therapy.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Pet Planet teams up with cancer foundation for dogs'
Saskatoon’s Pet Planet teams up with cancer foundation for dogs

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 3

Warmer weather incoming — Emily-May Simmonds has what you need to know in your Friday, Feb. 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 3'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 3
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsWeatherCancerDogsUSasksask newsGlobal News Morning Saskatoon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

