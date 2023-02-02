Toronto police seek suspect after series of bank robberies

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in Toronto.

Toronto police said between Nov. 4, 2022 and Jan. 20, officers recevied reports of seven robberies and hold ups in the South Etobicoke and Southwest Old Toronto areas.

Police said a man entered the banks and approached the tellers, allegedly while wearing a mask to disguise his identity.

Officers said the man allegedly indicated he was armed with a gun and demanded cash.

According to police, the man produced a handgun in several of the incidents.

Police said in six of the seven robberies, the man allegedly obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing.

Officers are now searching for 59-year-old Daniel Clatney from Toronto.

He is wanted for five counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of robbery, seven counts of disguise with intent and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Clatney is six-feet-two-inches tall, with an aveage build. He “often attempts to disguise his identity,” police said.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.