As frigid weather moves in, more supports added for unhoused New Brunswickers

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of several days of frigid temperatures, additional resources have been announced to help the large portion of unhoused individuals in New Brunswick.

Both Saint John and Fredericton will either see expanded capacity or a new facility to prepare for the potential increase in demand.

Nick Shepard, operations manager for the out-of-the-cold shelter in Saint John, told Global News their bed occupancy is 50, but there’s a possibility they will open their doors to more people.

“At our facility we’ll open all day, so we’ll be able to be a resource there for our clients. We expect to be full,” Shepard said.

The shelter opened in the shuttered Hilton Belyea Arena last December in response to a growing number of people experiencing homelessness in Saint John.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the City of Saint John announced capacities had been increased to the maximum safe level at the out-of-the-cold shelter, Coverdale Centre for Women, and Outflow.

Additionally, Stone Church will serve as a daytime warming centre on Friday and Saturday.

Shepard said, even in the cold, some will remain hesitant to travel to a nearby shelter.

“I know at least three people in particular, who I’ve had those conversations with, and they would tell me, ‘You know, I stayed out all winter last year, and I’m prepared to do it again,’” Shepard said.

“It wouldn’t shock me at all if Friday or Saturday evening, for us to get a call from the regional hospital asking us to take somebody who’s got frostbite.”

Extreme Cold Warning

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings across New Brunswick, noting the coldest wind chill values will be near minus 45.

“On Friday, an arctic airmass will combine with strong northwest winds to give bitterly cold conditions,” reads the warning. They forecast conditions to persist into Saturday morning.

They advise to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with windchill.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings across New Brunswick. They say the coldest wind chill values will be near minus 45. Environment Canada

Fredericton warming centre

In the province’s capital, a new warming centre has been announced, run by the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre.

Joan Kingston, a nurse with the health centre, said in an interview Thursday they will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday on a drop-in basis.

“So we seem to have more and more people who are sleeping rough, who are depending on overnight emergency shelters that aren’t open during the day, couch surfing and so on,” Kingston said.

Her hope is, if successful, their model will be expanded to be open longer.

Story continues below advertisement

From a health aspect, Kingston said this will help those who are roughened up by the elements. Additionally, it will aid those who experience isolation during the winter.

“Because if you’re sleeping rough and you’re in a tent, let’s say, you may not have much contact with the outside world.”

The warming centre is expected to remain open until April 30.