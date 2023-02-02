Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

IT issue impacting flights at Pearson Airport resolved, Air Canada says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 2:22 pm
A woman walks through Pearson International Airport in Toronto on March 16, 2020. View image in full screen
A woman walks through Pearson International Airport in Toronto on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada says an IT issue that was affecting flights at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been resolved.

In a tweet just after 1:30 p.m., the airport said Air Canada was “experiencing an intranet outage” that is impacting functions including check-in, baggage delivery and gating.

Read more: Pearson shares travel tips in effort to get ahead of busy holiday travel season

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

The airport was advising customers to check-in online before leaving for the airport.

In an update just after 3 p.m., Air Canada said the IT issue had been resolved.

“We apologize for any delays and appreciate our customers’ patience,” the airline said in a tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

Air CanadaPearson Airportair canada IT issueair canada pearsonIT issue air canadapearson airport air canadatoront pearson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers