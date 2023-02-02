IT issue impacting flights at Pearson Airport resolved, Air Canada says

Air Canada says an IT issue that was affecting flights at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been resolved.
In a tweet just after 1:30 p.m., the airport said Air Canada was “experiencing an intranet outage” that is impacting functions including check-in, baggage delivery and gating.
Read more: Pearson shares travel tips in effort to get ahead of busy holiday travel season
Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
The airport was advising customers to check-in online before leaving for the airport.
In an update just after 3 p.m., Air Canada said the IT issue had been resolved.
“We apologize for any delays and appreciate our customers’ patience,” the airline said in a tweet.
Comments