IT issue impacting flights at Pearson Airport resolved, Air Canada says

Air Canada says an IT issue that was affecting flights at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been resolved.

In a tweet just after 1:30 p.m., the airport said Air Canada was “experiencing an intranet outage” that is impacting functions including check-in, baggage delivery and gating.

The airport was advising customers to check-in online before leaving for the airport.

In an update just after 3 p.m., Air Canada said the IT issue had been resolved.

“We apologize for any delays and appreciate our customers’ patience,” the airline said in a tweet.

We are currently experiencing an IT issue affecting airport check-in at @TorontoPearson. Customers should check in on through mobile or on the web before going to the airport. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 2, 2023

