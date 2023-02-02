Menu

Crime

Brantford, Ont. man charged in child porn investigation: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 1:45 pm
Police say tips to a child exploitation organization led to the arrest of a Brantford, Ont. man accused of posting pornographic images on social media. View image in full screen
Police say tips to a child exploitation organization led to the arrest of a Brantford, Ont. man accused of posting pornographic images on social media. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A Brantford, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in connection with a child pornography investigation dating back to spring 2022.

Police say the 27-year-old accused was discovered through tips revealing an individual uploading illicit images to a social media site last May.

A search of the suspect’s residence, located on June Callwood Way, turned up images and videos considered to be pornographic on the man’s computers and electronic devices.

Read more: Police arrest Hamilton men connected with Brantford, Ont. stabbing

Detectives say children between the ages of 2 to 12 years old appeared to be sexually assaulted in the content.

A large amount of illegal cannabis, worth about $10,000, was also confiscated in the raid.

The accused, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims, has been charged with making, possessing and distributing child porn.

He’s also facing a single drug offense.

