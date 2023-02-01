Menu

Crime

Sexual assault charges stayed for three former UBC football players

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 7:44 pm
UBC's Thunderbird Stadium. View image in full screen
UBC's Thunderbird Stadium. Global News

Sexual assault charges against three former University of British Columbia football players have been stayed, according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

The three were accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the school’s campus in November of 2021.

Read more: Three former UBC football players charged with sexual assault

Read next: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested, accused of running sex cult, abusing young girls

“The BCPS can confirm that the charges against the three accused were stayed on Jan. 25, 2023,” said Dan McLaughlin, a BC Prosecution official.

“The charges were stayed when the Crown Counsel with conduct of the file concluded the charges no longer met the charge assessment standard.”

The BCPS applies a two-part test to determine whether criminal charges will be approved and prosecution to be initiated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crown Counsel must independently, objectively, and fairly measure all available evidence against a two-part test,” McLaughlin said.

The two-part test is:

  1. Whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction; and, if so,
  2. Whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

“This test applies at all stages of the prosecution. If, at any point, the prosecutor concludes that this test is no longer met, a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action. That is what occurred here,” McLaughlin said in an email.

“As the charges have been stayed there will be no further criminal proceedings in this case.”

Click to play video: 'UBCO student raises concerns about university’s handling of sexual assault report'
UBCO student raises concerns about university’s handling of sexual assault report

University RCMP said they were called to a residence on Acadia Road around 4:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, 2021, where a woman reported three men had sexually assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

Following an investigation by the B.C. RCMP’s Major Crime Section, police said Trivel Pinto, Tremont Levy and Ben Cummings were each charged with one count of sexual assault. Levy was also charged with voyeurism, police said.

— with files from Global BC’s Simon Little

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and needs support, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

