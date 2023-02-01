Hamilton-area man facing harassment charge following incident at Burlington Centre mall

Send this page to someone via email

A Dundas, Ont., man is facing a harassment charge following an incident involving a person “acting suspiciously” at Burlington Centre in mid-January.

Halton police say a man followed a woman pushing a young child in a stroller into a family washroom at a food court on Jan. 17 and asked if he could enter with them.

A male has been arrested and charged after following a woman and young child into the bathrooms at Burlington Mall. We believe there may be additional victims. Pls contact us if you have any info. Details: https://t.co/BpJYOqCxDK pic.twitter.com/CpF1Hw0wPq — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“The female locked herself in the bathroom and the male suspect left the area,” a police spokesperson explained in an email to Global News.

Investigators say the man, wearing a camouflage print jacket, black sweatpants and camouflage Croc-style shoes, was also spotted demonstrating similar behaviour at the same shopping centre on Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

In each occurrence, he was also seen driving a yellow Ford Ranger and parking near spots designated for expectant mothers and caregivers.

The 19-year-old accused was arrested near Clappison’s corner on Dundas Street east in Waterdown on Tuesday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are seeking information from anyone who may have come into contact with the accused.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.