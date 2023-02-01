New regulations, 1-day licence available for Manitoban anglers

Send this page to someone via email

New regulations and a new one-day licence are available for anglers in Manitoba, Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced Wednesday.

Effective April 1, Manitoba is implementing modernized, streamlined angling regulations.

Under the new regulations and in addition to the new one-day licence, a single, annual angling licence for each residency type will replace the former “conservation” and “regular” licence categories.

“We’ve heard from Manitobans that they want angling licences to be modernized. Our government has listened and we are taking concrete action,” said Nesbitt.

“As part of Manitoba’s Recreational Angling Strategy, modernizing regulations will further improve the vibrant recreational angling opportunities in the province while enhancing the protection of valuable fish stocks.”

Manitoba seniors, as well as active military members and veterans residing in Manitoba, will no longer need to have an angling licence and will simply need to show acceptable identification to conservation officers upon request, the minister noted.

“Our government wants to make things easier for the 22,000 Manitoba seniors who take part in recreational fishing.”

More information regarding the regulations can be found on the province’s website