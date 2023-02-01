Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 1

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 1'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 1
A skiff of snow is on its way — Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Wednesday, Feb. 1, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

A Saskatchewan rink built in 1928, an Indigenous-owned investment group and the USask Library’s Storyteller-in-residence.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Lang, Sask., rink goes viral after staircase video

Rustie Sobchuk, a volunteer at the Lang rink, says the rink was built in 1928.

She says the small community has volunteers at the rink helping to keep the building sustainable.

Sobchuck added that they’re still using a push Zamboni to maintain the ice.

Click to play video: 'Lang, Sask. rink goes viral after staircase video'
Lang, Sask. rink goes viral after staircase video

First Indigenous-owned investment group created in Saskatchewan

Rob Woods with Wiyotiwisin Investment Management Company says they’ve created the first Indigenous-owned investment group in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Woods says this is a for-profit business that will allow First Nations to utilize their mandates in a unique way.

Trending Now

He noted that this isn’t a new business model, but he expects more firms that do similar work to pop up in the future.

Click to play video: 'First Indigenous owned investment group created in Saskatchewan'
First Indigenous owned investment group created in Saskatchewan

USask announces Library’s third Indigenous Storyteller-in-Residence

Bruce Sinclair was named the University of Saskatchewan Library’s third Indigenous Storyteller-in-residence.

Sinclair is a Métis theatre artist and a teacher.

He discusses the importance of telling stories, saying the art of conversation is in trouble.

Click to play video: 'USask announces Library’s third Indigenous Storyteller-in-residence'
USask announces Library’s third Indigenous Storyteller-in-residence

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 1'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 1
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsIndigenousUSaskGlobal News Morning SaskatoonRinkinvestment group
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers