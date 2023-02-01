Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan rink built in 1928, an Indigenous-owned investment group and the USask Library’s Storyteller-in-residence.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Lang, Sask., rink goes viral after staircase video

Rustie Sobchuk, a volunteer at the Lang rink, says the rink was built in 1928.

She says the small community has volunteers at the rink helping to keep the building sustainable.

Sobchuck added that they’re still using a push Zamboni to maintain the ice.

4:32 Lang, Sask. rink goes viral after staircase video

First Indigenous-owned investment group created in Saskatchewan

Rob Woods with Wiyotiwisin Investment Management Company says they’ve created the first Indigenous-owned investment group in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Woods says this is a for-profit business that will allow First Nations to utilize their mandates in a unique way.

He noted that this isn’t a new business model, but he expects more firms that do similar work to pop up in the future.

3:42 First Indigenous owned investment group created in Saskatchewan

USask announces Library’s third Indigenous Storyteller-in-Residence

Bruce Sinclair was named the University of Saskatchewan Library’s third Indigenous Storyteller-in-residence.

Sinclair is a Métis theatre artist and a teacher.

He discusses the importance of telling stories, saying the art of conversation is in trouble.

4:40 USask announces Library’s third Indigenous Storyteller-in-residence

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Story continues below advertisement