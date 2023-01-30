Gimli RCMP investigate fatal fire

See more sharing options

Police are investigating a fatal fire in the RM of Gimli, Man., over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a fire in a garage on Viking Bay, north of Gimli, around 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

The fire quickly spread from the garage to the main part of the home, RCMP said in a release Monday.

Police say human remains were found in the home when crews were able to safely enter.

The identity of the victim remains unconfirmed, and an autopsy is taking place.

Gimli RCMP are continuing to investigate, with help from the office of the fire commissioner.