Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Federal Court rejects Uyghur group’s lawsuit claiming Ottawa breached UN convention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'China may have committed ‘crimes against humanity’ against Uyghurs: UN report'
China may have committed ‘crimes against humanity’ against Uyghurs: UN report
A long-awaited United Nations report is painting a damning picture of China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups, detailing actions it says may amount to "crimes against humanity." Redmond Shannon explains how both Beijing and Uyghur rights advocates are blasting the report – Sep 1, 2022

A Federal Court judge has thrown out a Uyghur group’s attempt to sue the Liberal government over its lack of response to a possible genocide in China.

The judge says courts can only rule on whether the government is following existing laws and policies, instead of delving into global agreements.

The Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project had asked the Federal Court to find that Ottawa was breaching a United Nations convention against genocide by ignoring events in China.

Read more: Winnipeg looks at severing ties with sister city in China over human rights concerns

Read next: West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

Two years ago, the House of Commons voted to declare China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority population a genocide, but the cabinet abstained and the Liberals say such a determination requires more international investigations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a ruling last Thursday, Justice Alan Diner says it is “plain and obvious” that his court cannot direct Ottawa’s foreign policy, and can only rule on specific federal bodies.

The judge also denied an application to put the motion on hold so that the group could cite specific federal policies, saying there is no concrete decision by Ottawa that the group could pin its case on.

Click to play video: 'China furious over UN report accusing it of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang'
China furious over UN report accusing it of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang
ChinaCanadaOttawaXinjianguyghursUyghur genocideUyghur Rights Advocacy Project
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers