Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Peru protests: At least 1 dead as political crisis continues

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 29, 2023 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Peru protests: Dozens dead as political violence grips country'
Peru protests: Dozens dead as political violence grips country
In Peru, dozens of people are dead as a result of its worst political violence in decades. Demonstrators clashed with police again in Lima last night, demanding the president’s resignation, while the government responded with a deadly crackdown. Access to Machu Picchu was also suspended, stranding hundreds of tourists still in the area. All this happening after last month’s ousting and arrest of Peru’s former president. Touria Izri explains how it got to this point. – Jan 21, 2023

A man in Peru’s capital Lima died on Saturday and others were hospitalized as nationwide clashes between protesters and police continued in the eighth week of the South American country’s political crisis.

The death of Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca, 55, brings to 58 the nationwide toll in the protests that began in early December after the impeachment and arrest of President Pedro Castillo.

Initially focused in Peru’s rural, mountainous south, protests have gained steam in the capital in recent weeks. Saturday’s protests were mostly in Lima and the southern Cusco region, Peru’s ombudsman said in a statement.

Read more: Peru orders closure of Machu Picchu, Inca Trail as protests flare

Read next: Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101

Santisteban had suffered a severe head injury, the national health insurance agency said in a statement.

Some protests escalated as demonstrators armed with rocks and makeshift shields clashed with police, who deployed gas and rubber bullets.

Story continues below advertisement

Peru’s ombudsman condemned reports of attacks against journalists covering the protests.

President Dina Boluarte expressed regret early on Saturday after Congress refused to speed up the timeline for a presidential election amid the unrest, her office said.

Trending Now

Lawmakers had given an initial green light to moving elections from 2026 to 2024, but on Friday voted down proposals hold the election this year.

Click to play video: 'At least 1 dead in Peru after clashes with police, protesters'
At least 1 dead in Peru after clashes with police, protesters

Boluarte has repeatedly backed moving up elections as she struggles to quell the protests calling for her resignation.

A motion to move elections up to April 2024 passed one vote and has a final vote in February. Congress will continue debate on Monday.

On Friday Boluarte said an election could happen this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We urge lawmakers to put down their partisan and group interests and put the interest of Peru first. Our citizens promptly await a clear response that will pave a way out of the political crisis and build social peace,” Boluarte’s office said on Twitter.

Boluarte, who took office after Castillo’s removal, has maintained she will stay on as president until elections are held.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by Josie Kao and William Mallard)

Peruperu protestsPedro CastilloPeru protestPeru newsPedro Castillo peruPeru prorests update
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers