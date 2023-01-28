Traffic stop conducted after known gang member seen driving: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they conducted a traffic stop after seeing a man who they say is a known gang member with a history of drug trafficking.

On Friday close to 12 p.m. officers saw the man and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bazier Street and Sydney Avenue, police say the man also was known to be a suspended driver.

Police say the driver and lone passenger were taken into custody and found to be in possession of a number of items including 121 assorted opioid tablets (with an estimated street value of $1,210) and $6,745 in cash.

A 25-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 49-year-old man from East St. Paul have been arrested and charged.

Both suspects were released on undertakings.