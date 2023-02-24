One year on, Ukrainians in Canada reflect on Russia’s war: ‘You feel like a traitor’

'The war is not over' Born in Kyiv, Kuznetsova has been residing in Vancouver, British Columbia for over nine years, while most of her family still lives in Ukraine. She was finally able to get in touch with her mother on March 24 after nearly a month only to learn that her father had passed away the day before from a stroke — on his 65th birthday. “I lost contact with them on March 1. That was the last day I spoke to my dad, and I don’t remember what I said,” Kuznetsova told Global News. “She (her mother) said she was begging (Russian) soldiers who were there with guns for medical help, and they said no,” said Kuznetsova. With the help of a neighbour, Kuznetsova’s mother, who was fighting terminal cancer, was able to dig a grave for her husband of 47 years to be laid to rest. On May 19, 2022, Kuznetsova was able to bring her mother to Vancouver with help from the Canadian embassy. “My mom did have a very short window of time when she was able to fly. It’s a very long flight and she needed to fly with a doctor,” Kuznetsova said. “The Canadian embassy helped greatly and sped up her visa. This visa allowed us to fly to Turkey… and (embassy staff) made sure we didn’t have any problems crossing the borders,” she said. Kuznetsova’s mother spent two weeks in the Vancouver General Hospital before she was brought home but succumbed to cancer on July 10, 2022. “I was not able to save my mom because it was too late for that but I was able to bring her here. She saw me. She saw my friends,” Kuznetsova said. “My mom was very grateful for everyone’s support and I was very privileged to get her here, to show her the quiet life and say goodbye to her.” “But I don’t have parents anymore. You close your eyes for a second and you think that it’s just a horrible dream, but it’s reality.” View image in full screen Iryna Kuznetsova and her mother. Provided by Iryna Kuznetsova Reflecting on the war hitting one year, Kuznetsova said it’s been “surreal” so far. “It feels like you’re watching your family being murdered online every day,” she said. “It’s like two parallel universes. You look around and everything is so normal, but you’re constantly glued to your phone to see what’s happening, reading about what’s being bombed.” Advertisement Her group chat with friends from home that used to be filled with gossip on who’s getting divorced or having a child has turned into messages of terror about bombings and the losses of loved ones. “We were counting days. None of us thought it would last this long,” she said of their original expectations for the invasion. “The war is not over. Please do not look away. It’s real people. They’re hurting and they’re dying, and their lives are being broken into pieces.” She has a simple message for Canadians: “We all don’t need to change the world. Be kind. Stop spreading misinformation. Help to the best of your abilities.”

'People are still dying' Semion Kremeniuk, 36, still has the boarding passes he, his four children and wife used when moving to Canada from Ukraine. “I’m going to be showing them to my grandkids,” he told Global News. The family moved to the Northumberland area of Ontario with their dog on April 23, 2022. View image in full screen Semen Kremeniuk and his family. Provided by Semen Kremeniuk “We only had a few hours to pack and when we were leaving, we thought that we were going to go back in a week or two,” said Kremeniuk, who spent his whole life in Kyiv before the move. “We ended up never going back.” In Canada, the first thing Kremeniuk does when he wakes up in the morning is check to news to see what’s happening in Ukraine. “It influences your day. It becomes the only thing you’re discussing. If you read that there’s been another shooting or more rockets headed toward a residential building, it means that day is ruined,” he said. “The only thing you can do is just wait for the day to be over and (hope that) the next day will be better. The worst part of being here is that you feel like a traitor. You feel like you left your country and your people.” For Kremeniuk, although the one-year mark of the war will be a day he “counts his blessings” in Canada, it will also be a “a very, very sad day to reflect.” “It’s something to reflect on because one day you’re living your life at home and then in one year, not only you, but your whole family is very far building a new life,” he said. Making the decision to move back to Ukraine when the war ends will be difficult for Kremeniuk and his family, he says. “It was really stressful for the kids to change everything, to leave everything behind. To go back anywhere would mean probably the same thing. They have friends here. They’re learning the language so quickly,” said Kremeniuk. But as Russia’s war drags on, Kremeniuk is urging the world not to forget. “It’s not getting any better in Ukraine. The war is still going on. People are still dying,” he said.