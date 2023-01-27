Menu

Environment

Biodiversity pilot spanning Cootes Paradise, Hamilton escarpment gets $3.5M from Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 1:07 pm
An alliance of land-owning organizations in Hamilton and Burlington is getting financial help from the federal government for a pilot project aimed at protecting local biodiversity between Cootes Paradise and the Niagara Escarpment. View image in full screen
An alliance of land-owning organizations in Hamilton and Burlington is getting financial help from the federal government for a pilot project aimed at protecting local biodiversity between Cootes Paradise and the Niagara Escarpment. @s_guilbeault / Twitter

A biodiversity project earmarked for the Hamilton-area is hoping to protect and connect a stretch of space between Cootes Paradise, the Hamilton Harbour and the escarpment.

The Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark System will get $3.5 million in federal funding for a pilot project to merge 2,200 hectares from the Western edge of Lake Ontario to the Niagara Escarpment.

The alliance of local land-owning organizations says the initiative will restore habitat and connect wildlife across a very urbanized landscape.

Tomasz Wiercioch, coordinator of that alliance, said the goal is to preserve one of the last terrestrial corridors between Lake Ontario watersheds and the Niagara Escarpment.

Trending Now

“There will be a number of partner-led projects that include reaching out to private landowners to assist with improving their landscape between our protected areas,” Wiercioch said.

This may include invasive species removal, planting native plants, (and) possible barrier enhancements.”

Indigenous communities are expected to participate in this program as well, providing knowledge of the coverage area in the plan.

The funding from Ottawa is part of a larger $8-million commitment from Parks Canada for conservation projects in Ontario, which include the Meadoway in Scarborough, and corridors that connect forests of Algonquin Park with the Adirondack Mountains of New York State.

Wiercioch said the pilot program will last 12 to 16 months with the potential for further expansion of the project beyond the timeline.

Hamilton Burlington Cootes Paradise Niagara Escarpment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

