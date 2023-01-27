Health Canada recalls ZLINE gas stove models over carbon monoxide risk

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is recalling a line of gas stoves due to a “risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The recall notice says the issues involve the oven compartment of ZLINE gas stoves with model numbers RG30, RG36 and RG48. Model numbers are displayed on the label on the back of the machine.

“The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning,” the recall notice warns.

There have been 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission in other countries, including three reports of users seeking medical attention. However, there have been no reports in Canada as of Jan. 17, 2023, according to the government.

Any users are being urged to immediately stop using the oven of the recalled ranges until it has been repaired. Consumers, though, can keep using the range tops, which are unaffected by the issue. A free repair can be scheduled by contacting ZLINE at 1-888-359-4482 or ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net.

Recalled products cannot be sold or redistributed in Canada.

The recall comes as there has been increased attention on the potential dangers of gas stoves.

A recent study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health suggested that 12.7 per cent of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. could be linked to gas stove use.

The study has faced questions, though, with experts like Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor at the University of British Columbia, skeptical of its findings.

Goldman told Global News that “it’s really hard to grasp that 13 per cent of children are having asthma just because of this exposure to gas emission from stoves at home.”

Nevertheless, states such as New York and California are taking action against gas appliances, with the former banning new hookups for gas stoves, and the latter phasing out gas furnaces.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into the risks of the appliances, but its chairman, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, clarified that CPSC is not considering a ban.

Health Canada did not respond to Global News when asked if it was considering further regulations on gas stoves. The agency said it has “conducted studies to assess the level of pollutants derived from the use of gas cooktop stoves. This information was used to develop Health Canada’s Residential Indoor Air Quality Guidelines.”

— with files from Kathryn Mannie