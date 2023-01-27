Snowy car windows lead to impaired driving charge for Guelph man

Police say a 27-year-old Guelph man faces impaired driving charges after not clearing the snow off his car windows.
Police said officers were patrolling Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday when they conducted a traffic stop.
The car was reportedly seen leaving a parking lot with snow on its windshield and side window and was travelling 30 km/h in 50 km/h zone.
Upon pulling him over, police said they could smell alcohol coming from within the car.
They said the driver failed a roadside breath test before more testing was conducted at police headquarters. Further testing showed the man had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
In addition to impaired driving, the man has also been charged with having alcohol in his system as a novice driver.
He also faces a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
