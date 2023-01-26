Menu

Canada

N.B. health workers launch abortion care network on Morgentaler anniversary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2023 1:21 pm
Health-care providers in New Brunswick are launching a new abortion care network ahead of Saturday’s 35th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Morgentaler decision.

Martha Paynter, a nursing professor and spokesperson for the New Brunswick Abortion Care Network, says the network’s 20 founding members in nursing, pharmacy, family medicine and obstetrics aim to increase access to and awareness of provincial abortion care.

Paynter says that despite provincial restrictions limiting surgical abortions to hospitals, safe and accessible medication abortions are also available widely across the province.

Martha Paynter, the spokesperson for the New Brunswick Abortion Care Network, says that the network’s 20 founding members in nursing, pharmacy, family medicine and obstetrics aim to increase access to and awareness of provincial abortion care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

In 2017, New Brunswick became the first province to publicly fund medication abortions, in which a pregnancy is ended by taking two pills, and residents are able to self-refer to the province’s three family planning centres to access abortion care.

Paynter says the network wants to ensure that residents are aware of the options available and to promote abortion care training among other health professionals.

A Jan. 28, 1988, Supreme Court of Canada ruling upheld an acquittal of abortion advocate Henry Morgentaler and struck down the law that criminalized abortion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

