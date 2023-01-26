Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite down in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2023 11:52 am
As of closing Wednesday, Dec. 21, Canada's main stock index has dropped 12 per cent from the all-time high it hit in the spring. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto displays the level of the TSX close on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.56 points at 20,574.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.12 points at 33,705.72. The S&P 500 index was up 4.60 points at 4,020.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.02 points at 11,361.38.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.87 cents US compared with 74.67 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.31 at US$81.46 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 21 cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$16.30 at US$1,926.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.25 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

