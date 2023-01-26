Menu

Canada

Schools remain open in Waterloo Region, Guelph but buses cancelled

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 7:55 am
A school bus driver tries to clear snow. View image in full screen
A school bus driver tries to clear snow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Students in Waterloo Region and Guelph are sure to be disappointed when they wake up as buses have been cancelled but schools will remain open.

The roads have been deemed unsafe for buses to drive on but are still safe enough for parents and teachers to traverse.

“As always, families may choose to keep their child(ren) home if they feel it is unsafe to travel to school,” said a note from the Waterloo Region District School Board.

“If you keep your child home, please call the school to report their absence.”

The Waterloo Board also noted that extended day and daycares in schools are also open.

The Wellington Catholic District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board said that exams have been postponed for a day.

