Economy

Permanent pay parking program coming to Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 6:59 pm
The District of North Vancouver says Lynn Canyon Park is a very popular destination in the community. View image in full screen
The District of North Vancouver says Lynn Canyon Park is a very popular destination in the community. District of North Vancouver Firefighters Association/Twitter

The successful pay parking project at the popular Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver will now be permanent.

The District of North Vancouver unanimously voted to make it permanent in the next few months.

Parking is $3 an hour for a maximum of four hours with an exemption for residents if they purchase one $10.20 annual park parking pass per household.

The council said Lynn Canyon is one of the most popular parks in the area, attracting more than one million visitors a year.

The pay parking pilot was brought in to cut down on traffic congestion and parking in adjacent neighbourhoods.

“Our hope is that this is not a barrier for anyone wanting to come to the park,” District of North Vancouver councillor Jordan Back said.

“This is a reasonable pay parking that costs $3 an hour and we do want people to look at coming by transit or cycling.”

The District said the pilot program has already generated half-a-million dollars in revenue.

