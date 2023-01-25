St. Catharines, Ont. resident charged after parcel with illegal drugs seized by CBSA

See more sharing options

A St. Catharines, Ont., resident is facing a pair of drug charges after a package destined for a city address was found to contain illegal narcotics.

The 64-year-old’s parcel, seized and opened by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), contained four kilograms of ketamine — an anesthetic drug.

“Originating from Germany, the package had an approximate street value of $145,000,” a spokesperson from Niagara police said in an email.

Police also executed a search warrant at the Niagara address on Tuesday.

The accused is facing a trafficking charge and having more than a kilogram of a drug with a high potential for abuse.