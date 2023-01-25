St. Catharines, Ont. resident charged after parcel with illegal drugs seized by CBSA

A St. Catharines, Ont., resident is facing a pair of drug charges after a package destined for a city address was found to contain illegal narcotics.
The 64-year-old’s parcel, seized and opened by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), contained four kilograms of ketamine — an anesthetic drug.
Read more: ‘Angry’ protests must stay peaceful amid ‘tough times,’ Trudeau says
Read next: Paris Hilton welcomes 1st baby in adorable Instagram post
“Originating from Germany, the package had an approximate street value of $145,000,” a spokesperson from Niagara police said in an email.
Police also executed a search warrant at the Niagara address on Tuesday.
The accused is facing a trafficking charge and having more than a kilogram of a drug with a high potential for abuse.
Comments