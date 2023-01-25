Woman suffers broken arm in Burnaby, B.C. assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was seriously injured after being pushed to the ground in Burnaby, B.C., police say.

On Monday, a 29-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk on Edmonds Street around noon when police say a man running, stopped in front of her and reportedly shoved the woman to the ground.

According to police, the woman broke her arm in the fall.

Burnaby RCMP investigators are turning to the public to further their investigation.

Police released CCTV footage of the suspect running eastbound away from the incident.

The CCTV footage can be seen on Burnaby RCMP’s YouTube page.

Story continues below advertisement

“Several witnesses have already spoken to police, but we would like anyone else who witnessed this incident or who may have seen the suspect before or after the incident contact Burnaby RCMP,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“In addition, we would like to urge the suspect to come forward and speak with police.”

Police describe the suspect as six feet tall, with black hair, and around his late 20s or in his early 30s.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie or jacket with grey sweatpants at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.