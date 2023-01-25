Menu

Canada

Rogers, Shaw executives set to face MP questioning over proposed merger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2023 7:17 am
Ottawa denies transfer of Shaw wireless spectrum, threatening Rogers merger
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is set to meet Wednesday to look at Rogers Communications Inc.’s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

The committee previously reviewed the merger in March and recommended against the transaction.

Read more: Rogers-Shaw merger: Federal court rejects Competition Bureau bid to overturn deal

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

This latest meeting will examine a revised proposal that includes the sale of Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Videotron Ltd.

Speakers at the meeting include members of the Competition Bureau, outside competition experts and company representatives including Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri.

The meeting comes a day after the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Competition Bureau to overturn the Competition Tribunal’s approval of the deal.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who still needs to approve the deal, said he was reviewing the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision and will be making a decision on the deal in due course.

Alberta’s Shaw family controls both Shaw Communications and Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

