Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP charge 3 additional people in 2020 homicide of 20-year-old man

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 5:42 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Three additional men are charged in the 2020 homicide of Wesley Custer, which makes it a total of six suspects who have been arrested in relation to the death. File / Getty

A total of six people have been charged in the homicide of 20-year-old Wesley Custer, who was brought to the Shellbrook, Sask., hospital on Aug. 21, 2020 with serious injuries and later died.

Police deemed his death suspicious. Three people were charged in May 2022.

Saskatchewan RCMP stated in a release Tuesday that investigators have now charged three additional individuals in relation to Custer’s death.

Read more: Suspicious death in Shellbrook, Sask., now a homicide investigation, RCMP say

“Thirty-year-old Brian Dreaver from Ahtahkakoop First Nation, 25-year-old Kyle Standing from Saskatoon and 29-year-old Matthew Whitstone from Pelican Lake First Nation are each charged with one count (of) first degree murder,” stated police.

All three are scheduled to appear next in Prince Albert provincial court on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

Read more: Police investigate death of 34-year-old man from Pelican Narrows, Sask.

The three other suspects charged in relation to Custer’s death are Evan Ledoux, Curtis Ledoux and Tyson Lachance. The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit continues to investigate the Custer homicide.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit asks anyone with information about Custer’s death to contact their local police service. Dial 310-RCMP to reach your local RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Saskatchewan News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

