Saskatchewan RCMP charge 3 additional people in 2020 homicide of 20-year-old man

A total of six people have been charged in the homicide of 20-year-old Wesley Custer, who was brought to the Shellbrook, Sask., hospital on Aug. 21, 2020 with serious injuries and later died.

Police deemed his death suspicious. Three people were charged in May 2022.

Saskatchewan RCMP stated in a release Tuesday that investigators have now charged three additional individuals in relation to Custer’s death.

“Thirty-year-old Brian Dreaver from Ahtahkakoop First Nation, 25-year-old Kyle Standing from Saskatoon and 29-year-old Matthew Whitstone from Pelican Lake First Nation are each charged with one count (of) first degree murder,” stated police.

All three are scheduled to appear next in Prince Albert provincial court on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

The three other suspects charged in relation to Custer’s death are Evan Ledoux, Curtis Ledoux and Tyson Lachance. The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit continues to investigate the Custer homicide.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit asks anyone with information about Custer’s death to contact their local police service. Dial 310-RCMP to reach your local RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.