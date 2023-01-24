Menu

Crime

Toronto police search for man who allegedly broke elderly woman’s door with hammer

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 5:07 pm
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly broke a door lock with a hammer. View image in full screen
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly broke a door lock with a hammer. TPS/Handout

Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke an elderly woman’s door with a hammer in Toronto.

Toronto police said that, on Dec. 12, 2022, a man went into an apartment building in the Bathurst Street and Antibes Drive area of the city, just north of Finch Avenue West.

He allegedly damaged the door of an elderly woman’s house with a hammer and broke off the lock. Police said he did not enter the home.

Then, on Jan. 14, the same man went back to the house, kicked open the door and broke the lock, according to police.

Again, police said he did not enter the home.

He is described as having brown hair and a beard. Police said he wore a black jacket and a grey t-shirt.

