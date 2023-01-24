Menu

Economy

Trent University, support staff reach tentative deal on collective agreement

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 12:37 pm
A tentative agreement has been reached between Trent University and hundreds of support staff employees.
A tentative agreement has been reached between Trent University and hundreds of support staff employees. Global News File

A tentative agreement has been reached between Trent University and hundreds of support staff employees.

On Tuesday, the university and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union — representing Local 365 — announced the sides have reached a tentative settlement on a new collective agreement.

The previous four-year collective agreement expired on June 30, 2022.

Read more: Trent University, faculty ratify new collective agreement

Both teams have agreed to recommend the tentative settlement to their respective parties.

OPSEU represents over 450 employees at Trent’s campuses in Peterborough and Oshawa. Local 365 includes administration, buildings and services, computing, library, scientific and secretarial staff.

The union says it will provide its members with information regarding a meeting to ratify the agreement.

The settlement is also subject to ratification by Trent University’s board of governors.

Details of the tentative agreement will be released through joint communiques after ratification.

