ANALYSIS: Jets pick up back-to-back points after pair of tough losses

It’s funny how the hockey world works.

Last week, the Winnipeg Jets suffered a pair of tough losses to opponents that brought about extra stress, 4-1 defeats to both Montreal and Toronto.

Original Six clubs have fans all across the country.

Everyone knows a few of each and either loves them or hates them; when the Jets take them on, the stakes are higher than normal.

As a Jets fan, if you win, the ecstasy is higher, but if you lose, the sting hurts that much more.

So, back-to-back losses to those two clubs saw some negativity creep in.

The Jets weren’t at their best at all against Montreal. While they played a lot better against Toronto, some defensive lapses sunk their chances, handing over big opportunities to their best players.

Heading into this weekend, the Jets were staring at points they needed to pick up and it was going to be tough — back-to-backs always are — against Ottawa and Philadelphia.

Four points up for grabs; four points obtained.

The Jets once again got the victory, dealing with more adversity, proving that they can and will continue to answer the bell.

The game in Ottawa, except for a 20-minute stretch between the first and second periods, they dominated.

They controlled the game and moved the puck up and down the ice at will, drawing penalties, while capitalizing on their chances.

The game against Philly the next day had the Jets jump out to a big lead, 3-0, but it sure felt to me like they would need all those goals by the end of it, which they did.

They got goals from all four lines as the bottom six once again continued to prove their importance to this club.

The Jets have four games left before heading off for an 11-day break, with the all-star game wedged in between.

These are the dog days of the NHL season where it’s tough, sometimes, to find things to play for, but this hockey club from Winnipeg continues to showcase they’re still playing with a chip on their shoulder and prove that they are a top team in the NHL, even if they’re going under the radar.

But maybe, just maybe, that’s exactly where they want to be.