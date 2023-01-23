Menu

Weather

10 to 15 cm of snow expected in Hamilton, Niagara Region on Wednesday and Thursday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 9:32 am
Canada's weather agency says Hamilton and Niagara region can expect snow to start falling Wednesday night, reducing visibility on the roads. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement alerting residents in Hamilton and Niagara Region of the potential for 10 to 15 cm of snow by Thursday.

Canada’s weather agency says it’s expecting the snow to start falling Wednesday night, reducing visibility on the roads due to “rapidly accumulating snow.”

A Texas low arriving in southern Ontario late Wednesday is the cause of the system that could drop as much as 20 cm in some areas across the province.

Snow and flurries are in the general forecast for Hamilton and Niagara over the next week with daily high temperatures hovering between 2 C and -2 C over the next seven days.

Lows overnight will range between -2 C and -4 C.

Environment CanadaHamilton newsSpecial Weather StatementNiagara newsHamilton weatherHamilton snowHamilton rainNiagara Region weatherniagara region snow
