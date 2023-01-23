Significant snowfall to arrive in London-Middlesex by Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

London-Middlesex is under a special weather statement as a significant snowfall is expected to blow through the region later this week.

According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible but some areas may see up to 20 cm.

Special weather statement in effect for:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

The national weather agency warns that reduced visibility is expected in areas of heavy snow, advising travellers to drive safely.