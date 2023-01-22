Menu

Canada

Woman, 75, dies after apartment fire in Montreal’s Ahuntsic Cartierville borough

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2023 11:24 am
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as 3 remain missing

Montreal police say a 75 year-old woman has died after a fire in the city’s north end.

Police spokeswoman Const. Veronique Dubuc says the fire department was called to an apartment in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found an unconscious woman in the apartment.

Fire in Quebec suburb engulfs apartment building leaving woman in critical condition

She was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Dubuc says the police arson squad has ruled out the possibility that the fire was criminally set.

She says, however, that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown and the investigation continues.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

