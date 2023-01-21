3 teen boys charged after Toronto pharmacy robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a pharmacy robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to a robbery in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area on Thursday.

Police alleged that three boys went to a pharmacy in a stolen vehicle. Two of them went into the building wearing masks and demanded narcotics, police said.

They allegedly fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The boys were arrested after a “brief foot pursuit,” when officers said they took the narcotics and a replica handgun.

Two 15-year-old boys from Brampton and a 16-year-old from Mississauga were arrested. They all face charges including robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

