Crime

3 teen boys charged after Toronto pharmacy robbery

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 12:00 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a pharmacy robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to a robbery in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area on Thursday.

Police alleged that three boys went to a pharmacy in a stolen vehicle. Two of them went into the building wearing masks and demanded narcotics, police said.

They allegedly fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The boys were arrested after a “brief foot pursuit,” when officers said they took the narcotics and a replica handgun.

Two 15-year-old boys from Brampton and a 16-year-old from Mississauga were arrested. They all face charges including robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

