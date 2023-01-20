Menu

Crime

17-year-old driver charged in deadly single-vehicle crash on Calgary Trail in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 4:22 pm
Two people killed in single-vehicle rollover on Calgary Trail
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are dead following a single-vehicle collision on the southern edge of Edmonton Monday. The collision happened along Calgary Trail near 41 Avenue S.W – Apr 5, 2022

The teenage driver of an SUV has been charged in connection to a single-vehicle crash in Edmonton last year that left two teenaged passengers dead.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, a 2014 Land Rover travelling south on Calgary Trail reportedly lost control, went into the centre meridian and hit a culvert near 41 Avenue S.W.

There were three young men inside the vehicle: the 17-year-old driver, a 19-year-old passenger and a 16-year-old passenger.

Police said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The older passenger was taken from the Land Rover and airlifted to a hospital by STARS Air Ambulance, where he later died. The 16-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was charged Jan. 18 with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

