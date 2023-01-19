Drag Storytime returns to the Okanagan Regional Library

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Regional library has partnered with the Kelowna Pride society and Advocacy Canada to host a once very popular event called Drag Storytime.

The last time this event took place was back in November of 2019.

“Well it’s been three years since this happened and it was a very popular event, lots of kids and their parents came out to that and loved it,” said Advocacy Canada’s president and CEO, Wilbur Turner.

Library CEO Danielle Hubbard tells Global news hosting events like this shows the library is a safe and inclusive space.

“I think it’s a really important gesture of solidarity and support for our gender diverse members of our community,” said Hubbard

I think it’s also a very important program for anyone in Kelowna and the Okanagan just to see that there are a diverse array of human beings in our world.”

Advocacy Canada president Wilbur Turner says, although the event comes with much enthusiasm, it is also surrounded in controversy.

Similar events like this have taken place across Canada including in Coquitlam and Calgary where protestors clashed, and police had to be called.

“We also see that the online, social media comments and so on that come out around these events are really a lot of hate comments and virtual,” said Turner.

“A lot of misinformation and saying this is sexualizing a child which is totally not. Calling people in the community groomers and pedophiles and it’s really harmful rhetoric.”

Both The Kelowna Pride Society and Advocacy Canada along with the library know that protesters are planning to show up to the event.

Library CEO Danielle Hubbard says RCMP and extra security will be on site that day.

“We live in a country where people have the right to protest. But I think it’s still fair to ask that those pro-tests be expressed respectfully.”

Drag Storytime is scheduled for Jan. 28th at 11 a.m. Freida Whales will be the guest reader. The event is geared towards children but everyone is welcome to join.

The last event saw 300 people and the library is anticipating an even bigger crowd this time around.