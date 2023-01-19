Gang unit raids home in quiet Kelowna, B.C. neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A quiet neighbourhood in Kelowna, B.C., was jolted into action Thursday afternoon, as police swarmed a home on Britanico Road.

Several nearby residents said they heard a loud bang, followed by police shouting.

More than half a dozen police vehicles as well as police dogs were present at the home, and a small number of neighbourhood residents had gathered to watch the spectacle.

Police used a drone to try and get an overhead vantage point.

Traffic was diverted as a large police presence of Kelowna RCMP and Emergency Response Team personnel could be spotted outside the home.

At this time, it’s not known why police were responding to the home, but a local RCMP officer has told Global News that CFSEU — the province’s anti-gang agency — was present at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will provide an update when more information becomes available.