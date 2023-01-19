Trouble tying the knot: How one Sask. couple had to cancel wedding three times

Send this page to someone via email

A wedding cancellation can be heartbreaking, so imagine having it happen not once, but three times. That’s what happened to one Saskatchewan couple who pinned their wedded bliss on Sunwing Airlines.

Lindsay May from Regina told Global News she and her eventual husband are on round four of trying to tie the knot.

“This is the wedding that, honestly, it feels like it’s not going to happen at this point,” May said.

She said they made the decision to postpone their February 2022 wedding due to worries revolving around the pandemic, with the goal of having it on Jan. 4 the next year.

That didn’t happen.

“As we were counting down the days, and we were a week away, I got my hair done, I got my pedicure done, and I was getting my nails ready to go.”

The wedding was happening in Mexico.

“I was scrolling through social media and I saw a post saying that Sunwing had cancelled all flights out of Saskatchewan and Regina until Feb. 3.”

May said messages started flooding in from family and friends asking her if she was on Sunwing.

“And that’s when I started to have a little bit of a panic attack where I realized my wedding was just cancelled four days before we were supposed to leave.”

She said her travel agent stepped up and managed to cancel all the flights for friends and family and get them rebooked for Jan. 12.

“We contacted the resort and they were able to reschedule my wedding.”

May noted they couldn’t get a refund for the $16,000 put into the wedding, but she was thankful that they were willing to move it to another day.

But the hurdles didn’t stop coming.

“Unfortunately, we got news on Jan. 10, once again that Sunwing, who we had rebooked again just hoping third time’s the charm, and the third time it’s going to happen, they cancelled us again.”

May said she doesn’t even know what to feel at this point.

“I’ve already gone through the seven stages of grief; I’ve already gone through all the trauma and my time wasted trying to plan this wedding.”

She said she’s at this point of disbelief, wondering why Sunwing would even allow them to rebook for that date.

“It’s become totally absurd at this point.”

May said 32 people across Saskatchewan and Ontario were set to come to the wedding, and trying to co-ordinate everything with everyone has been a chore.

“I’m not even being called by Sunwing. Sunwing isn’t even telling me anything, Sunwing didn’t make one effort to communicate with us.

"I literally found out every single time through social media. How sad is that?"

May said she did get a refund for her flight and vacation, but noted there was no additional compensation.

May said she’s been engaged since July 2021. They had always wanted a destination wedding, and everyone at that point was ready for a vacation.

She said she’s frustrated at having to spend all this money on getting ready for a wedding and having it cancelled, and then paying more to rebook it again.

“Where’s the heart?”

She said they have yet another date booked for the wedding, this time with WestJet, aiming for March 15 – that’s what she’s trying to focus on right now.

March 15 has other significance for May, as that was when she matched with her now-fiancé on the dating app Bumble.

“I messaged him and said, ‘Hey, my number would look really good in your phone.'”

She said they met in person two weeks later and hit it off.

May said she’s hoping the fourth attempt at their wedding is the one that sticks.

“It’s a wild card at this point, but the fourth time has to be the ticket.

“This is going to happen.”