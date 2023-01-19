Menu

Canada

Nearly 75% Canadians willing to work 10-hour days in exchange of 4-day work weeks: poll

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2023 2:11 pm
Reassessing work-life balance and the realities of hustle culture
WATCH ABOVE: Reassessing work-life balance and the realities of hustle culture – Jun 29, 2022

New research suggests a four-day week may be gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada as workplaces continue to fine tune post-pandemic schedules and working conditions.

A survey by recruitment firm Robert Half found 91 per cent of senior managers polled say they support a four-day work week for their team.

It found the majority of managers also anticipate their company will transition to a shorter working week within the next five years.

The poll also found nearly three-quarters of workers would put in four 10-hour days in exchange for an extra day off a week.

Mike Shekhtman, senior regional director with Robert Half, says a shorter work week could help with employee recruitment and retention.

Story continues below advertisement

He says giving workers the option to work a four-day week and the autonomy to create their own schedule could also boost morale and productivity.

