Public visitation, funeral details released for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley

Details for a public visitation and state funeral have been released for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley who passed away at the age of 72.

Onley was appointed Ontario’s lieutenant-governor in 2007 and remained in the position for seven years. He also worked as a broadcaster.

Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers in all facets of society.

Onley died on Jan. 14 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

He will lie in state ate Queen’s Park for a public visitation on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan 29. Exact times are yet to be announced.

A state funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church on Yonge Street. There will be limited public space available.

— With files from The Canadian Press