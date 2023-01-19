Menu

Canada

Public visitation, funeral details released for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 12:30 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Former Ontario lieutenant-governor and popular broadcaster, David Onley died on Saturday. Ahmar Khan reports.

Details for a public visitation and state funeral have been released for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley who passed away at the age of 72.

Onley was appointed Ontario’s lieutenant-governor in 2007 and remained in the position for seven years. He also worked as a broadcaster.

Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers in all facets of society.

Onley died on Jan. 14 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Read more: Former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley dead at 72

Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

He will lie in state ate Queen’s Park for a public visitation on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan 29. Exact times are yet to be announced.

A state funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church on Yonge Street. There will be limited public space available.

— With files from The Canadian Press

